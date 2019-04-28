Mildronate: A short explanation

The Maria Sharapova press conference on March 7, 2016 will be remembered as the launch of Mildronate, an old anti-ischemic drug that has rocked the foundation of world sports. Not only because the history and power of the media from giants fell on this occasion, but because the debate that has been opened as a result of the wider community sees that they are not a unique case: with that there have been more than a dozen athletes. hunted in just 3 months that this substance has been included in the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency.



The cascade is positively colorful and includes Vorganov (cyclist from the Katusha team), Aregawi (Swedish ethiopian midiofondista), Negesse (fondista of the champion of the Tokyo Marathon), Bobrova (Olympic figure skating champion) … and just hours after Sharapova’s announcement , Pavel Kulizhnikov (five times world champion and fast skater), who quickly joined the list of famous idols with clay feet.



This is known as ‘cure for all’, but it is a product intended to fight ischemia



What is Mildronate and why is it fashionable? Mildronate is no more than the commercial name of meldonium, a synthetic chemical made in Latvia in the 70s by the prestigious organic chemist Ivars Kalviņš (no less than a finalist for the 2015 best inventor award). This is a versatile drug, not in vain in countries where it is marketed as known as curalotode, but it really is a product designed to combat the symptoms of ischemia in patients recovering with heart attacks, angina and other cardiac pathologies.



The mechanism of action is relatively simple: the structure, analogous to the intermediary of the production of L-carnitine, inhibits the synthesis of the latter. L-carnitine, which is relatively well known for its use in diet products or as a fat burner, is a key compound that allows transportation and facilitates the burning of fatty acids. Thus, the fact of blocking its synthesis will inevitably lead to having to use alternative ways to get energy apart from burning fat, such as glucose. This makes sense, because burning sugar (glucose) implies a lower use of oxygen to achieve the same amount of energy, and therefore in patients with ischemia (where circulation and oxygen availability is limited). ) is important help.



Increases aerobic capacity and endurance, increases heart activity, and facilitates recovery



However, elite athletes such as Maria Sharapova are not ischemic patients, so obviously there must be other effects that are tempting enough to take the risk of taking unnecessary a priori drugs. These studies are remarkable: meldonium seems to increase exercise tolerance, reduce levels of lactate and urea, increase aerobic capacity, increase endurance, increase heart activity and work capacity, facilitate recovery and appear to even increase testosterone concentration.

All of these effects are something similar to an irresistible siren song that cannot be ignored by athletes playing at the legal limit (and maybe that explains up to 2.2% of 8,400 samples analyzed randomly before the ban was imposed. It has traces of this miracle drug or ischemia is an outbreak in elite sports at the peak of asthma, or is there really intentionality in its use in the pursuit of real competitive advantage).



It can improve mood, reduce mental stress and fatigue and improve concentration



To convince the doubtful, add that to the stimulating effect on nitric oxide synthesis (a vasodilator that increases circulation) can also improve mood, reduce discomfort and most importantly for an athlete under great pressure, reduce mental stress, fatigue and increase concentration. We hope this information is useful for you.