The Statistical Star of UFC Sunrise: Jack Hermansson

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Jack Hermansson (vs Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 256 to 120 (148-90 significant strikes)

3 takedowns

stuffed all 3 of opponent’s takedown attempts

1 guard pass

1 submission attempt

The Joker put the winning numbers up on the board last night in Florida.