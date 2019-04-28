What are the criminal law charges for committing a crime?

April 28, 2019

Taking drugs is bad, selling drugs is worse and being caught with them on your person with the intention to sell is just as bad. There are tough penalties for those who are caught distributing drugs and those who are said to intend to distribute. The more drugs, the worse the crime. Yet to be decriminalised in Australia, drug offence penalties will range from a simple slap on the wrist for the first-time offender, a fine, a heavier fine, an even heavier fine moving onto time in prison or possibly even community service if the judge on duty is feeling charitable. What is a guarantee, is that you will be punished. Countries all over the world are getting tougher on drugs. In Australia, over the summer period, police took a harder line on suspected drug dealers around festivals in NSW and Victoria after an increase in drug related deaths. Although the punishment for distributing were still the same, more and more police were deployed to deal with a problem that has been growing steadily worse in the country for a few years. While punishments still don’t resemble some dished out in Asia, people will always find it an attractive place to sell and consume drugs People who are caught for the same crimes in other countries can face tougher penalties in societies that are almost completely drug free. That’s why it is important to have one of the best criminal lawyers on your side. Singapore is one of the famous countries for implementing harsh penalties in general, for example for spitting or chewing gum, an on the spot fine of a few hundred dollars can be given out. However, when it comes to drugs, the penalty can be a little bit harsher: the death penalty. There is no way of pleading ignorance to this either. It is written on a piece of paper as you enter the country, a piece of paper that you have written all of your details on it. There is no way to get out of this one. Saying you have never seen a piece of paper that has your name on it just doesn’t make any sense does it? This isn’t the only country the has a zero tolerance to drugs though. Many others in South East Asia do in a bid to keep their country a clean one. Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia are all wonderful tourist destinations but if you travel there with narcotics, you will find yourself on the wrong end of the law pretty quickly. Drugs are completely outlawed and while it can depend on the amount you have and whether it looks like you are going to sell it on, you could end up convicted with the death penalty as your punishment. Spending time in a prison would be difficult enough without having to do it in a foreign country and with the death penalty hanging over your head. Countries such as Nigeria and Turkey have harsher jail times than most too, putting criminals prosecuted for drug offences in prison for over 20 years. It begs the question about the sanity of those who are drug traffickers and whether they are thinking about the punishments at all. So long as drugs exist, there will always be a marketplace for them. Decriminalisation won’t make any difference either to how much they are shared or how much people want them. For someone who is convicted for drug trafficking, it seems that it’s possible the harshness of the conviction has no bearing on his actions. There are still people who try to move drugs through the Southeast of Asia, without a care that this “profession” could easily see them killed.

Home