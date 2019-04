New York Giants fans were excited for the 2019 NFL Draft heading into the big event, as they had another top-10 pick, and there were rumors about the team finally selecting Eli Manning’s heir apparent as franchise quarterback.

That hope drove fans to a lot of excitement, but it was short-lived, as the fan base wasn’t happy when the team appeared to reach a bit, taking Duke product Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]