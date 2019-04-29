Combat

Fight of the Day: Kid Yamamoto vs. Mike Zambidis

Fight of the Day: Kid Yamamoto vs. Mike Zambidis

Combat

Fight of the Day: Kid Yamamoto vs. Mike Zambidis

By April 29, 2019

By: |

 

Date: May 4, 2005
Card: 2005 K-1 World MAX World Tournament Open
Championship(s):
Venue: Ariake Coliseum
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Indians 1hr ago

As a faithful Cleveland Indians fan since the early 1960’s it’s always been fun to watch as new players each year made the big league roster (…)

More Combat
Home