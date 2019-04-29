Joel Embiid has funny quote about Game 2 ailment after win (Video)

Sixers big man Joel Embiid has a larger-than-life personality, and it’s always entertaining hearing him weigh in about basketball, and, well, everything else, actually.

Embiid is the NBA’s king of social media, as he’s been known to trash talk others, do entertaining live streams and just be himself on Twitter.

He brought some of that same passion and sense of humor with him to the podium after Monday’s win in Game 2 against the Raptors, when asked about the stomach bug that he’s been fighting through.

“If you’ve had the s—ts before, you know how it feels,” Embiid said with a smile.

Sixers' Joel Embiid on his gastroenteritis before Game 2 win over Raptors: "If you've had the sh-ts before, you'd know how it feels." pic.twitter.com/7JaBZDCqBO — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 30, 2019

Too funny.