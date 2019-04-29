Look: Ezekiel Elliott spotted enjoying himself at Stars playoff game

One of Dallas’ biggest sports stars was on scene for the Stars’ playoff game against the Blues on Monday night, and nearly everyone that was there took notice.

The Stars are one of the biggest surprises in the playoffs so far, as it was believed that their inexperience and lack of star power would do them in. But that hasn’t been the case, as their defense and goaltending have led the way, with a chance to appear in the Western Conference finals in the cards.

As such, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was on scene for the big game, and he appeared to be excited about it.

Nice seats, Zeke.