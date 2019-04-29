Mr.Bet Offers Online Casino Players a Great Variety of Games

The surge in online casinos has been a huge win for those who want to play without leaving their houses. Real casinos are cool, but playing in online casinos from your home is a great thing! Mr.Bet is a Canadian online casino and is definitely worth your attention. With more than 1,000 games offered, Mr.Bet is an online casino that is bound to meet your online gaming needs. We’ve analyzed dozens of sources of information to find the best online casinos and Mr.Bet is at the top of the list!

A Secure Experience

To make all users’ data as safe, as possible, Mr.Bet casino uses best-of-breed security solutions like 128-bit SSL encryption technology. Thanks to this solution all personal and banking information is safe at all times. The casino acquired its gaming license from the Government of Curacao and it guarantees that all results are fair and random at all times.

A Wide Variety of Games

There are more than 1000 games available at Mr.Bet. As every other casino, Mr Bet is focused on slot machines players – and if you are one of them, you will not be disappointed by the assortment. However, those who like slots, table games and scratch games should try Mr Bet, too.

There are up to 650 different slots available. As usual, the choice of slot machines is extremely high and both 3 and 5 reel machines are available. You can choose among hundreds of variants – and we are sure that sooner or later you will find something good.

As for the table games, there are more than 250 of them here. You can try different types of blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, aces and faces. There are also 8 scratch games and 16 “other” games, such as mini roulette, mini poker, keno, bingo, etc. Some people just want to play bingo or lucky keno in an online casino – unfortunately, many casinos just forget about this fact. The variety of Mr.Bet games are one of the top reasons to visit the site. Even the players who want something exotic or rare will find a game to play. You should try, too!

Top-notch Customer Support

If you have any questions regarding the MrBet online casino, you can contact its well-qualified staff in three various ways: by phone, via e-mail or live chat, which is online 24/7!

Deposits Made Easy

In order to make deposits and withdrawals, MrBet provides the most popular payment methods like Skrill, NetEller, PaysafeCard, EcoPayz, Visa and Master Card. The minimal deposit for Visa and Master Card is €10 per transaction and the minimal withdrawal is €20.

Fast Withdrawals

Many casinos stumble upon the withdrawal. It’s a common problem when a good casino with wide choice of games and nice bonuses fails utterly when it comes to the speed of withdrawing.

Mr.Bet meets the standard (the processing time is about 1-3 days). Other good news is that there are no maximum limits and no fees here. The withdrawals are usually fast at Mr.Bet and the pending period is usually short

And Now for the Promotions

Mr.Bet offers a wide variety of promotions, particularly for new players. If you’re interested in checking out online gambling and are new to the casino scene, Mr.Bet is a great choice due to their sign-up bonuses. You won’t find a better value online than the promotions offered by Mr.Bet!