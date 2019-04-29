UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Apr 29/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss



(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 338 2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 144 3 3 4 Tatiana Suarez 86 4 5 8 Michelle Waterson 80 5 4 12 Cynthia Calvillo 73 6 6 10 Carla Esparza 57 7 8 6 Claudia Gadelha 52 8 7 11 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 47.5 9 9 Emily Whitmire 44.5 10 10 7 Weili Zhang 43 11 11 13 Felice Herrig 36.5 12 12 5 Nina Ansaroff 32 13 13 9 Tecia Torres 31.5 14 15 Mackenzie Dern 29.5 15 16 Aleksandra Albu 24.5 16 17 Amanda Cooper 23 17 19 Polyana Viana 20 18 22 15 Randa Markos 19 19 20 16 Cortney Casey 18.5 20 21 Yan Xiaonan 18 21 23 Angela Hill 15 22 24 Livia Renata Souza 9.5 23 25 Alex Chambers 7 24 26 Ashley Yoder 5 24 26 Hannah Cifers 5 24 32 Marina Rodriguez 5 27 29 14 Alexa Grasso 4 27 28 Jessica Aguilar 4 27 29 Syuri Kondo 4 30 31 Jessica Penne 3.5 31 32 Jodie Esquibel 0 31 32 Sarah Frota 0 31 NR Virna Jandiroba 0

Check back Friday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

