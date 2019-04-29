UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Apr 29/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
-
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
-
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Rose Namajunas
|338
|2
|2
|2
|Jessica Andrade
|144
|3
|3
|4
|Tatiana Suarez
|86
|4
|5
|8
|Michelle Waterson
|80
|5
|4
|12
|Cynthia Calvillo
|73
|6
|6
|10
|Carla Esparza
|57
|7
|8
|6
|Claudia Gadelha
|52
|8
|7
|11
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|47.5
|9
|9
|Emily Whitmire
|44.5
|10
|10
|7
|Weili Zhang
|43
|11
|11
|13
|Felice Herrig
|36.5
|12
|12
|5
|Nina Ansaroff
|32
|13
|13
|9
|Tecia Torres
|31.5
|14
|15
|Mackenzie Dern
|29.5
|15
|16
|Aleksandra Albu
|24.5
|16
|17
|Amanda Cooper
|23
|17
|19
|Polyana Viana
|20
|18
|22
|15
|Randa Markos
|19
|19
|20
|16
|Cortney Casey
|18.5
|20
|21
|Yan Xiaonan
|18
|21
|23
|Angela Hill
|15
|22
|24
|Livia Renata Souza
|9.5
|23
|25
|Alex Chambers
|7
|24
|26
|Ashley Yoder
|5
|24
|26
|Hannah Cifers
|5
|24
|32
|Marina Rodriguez
|5
|27
|29
|14
|Alexa Grasso
|4
|27
|28
|Jessica Aguilar
|4
|27
|29
|Syuri Kondo
|4
|30
|31
|Jessica Penne
|3.5
|31
|32
|Jodie Esquibel
|0
|31
|32
|Sarah Frota
|0
|31
|NR
|Virna Jandiroba
|0
Check back Friday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
