Video of Roddy White's arrest emerges

Former Falcons receiver Roddy White got in some legal trouble earlier in the month, and now we have video showing exactly how it all went down.

White was arrested in Gwinnett County for driving on a suspended license, because he missed a traffic court date. He claimed that he had no idea his license was suspended, though, which can be seen in the arrest video below. TMZ Sports was able to obtain the video, and White clearly looked surprised upon finding out his license wasn’t valid.

It’s hard not to feel bad for White, but at the same time, we all know to prepay traffic offenses if possible, otherwise stuff like this can happen. It’s easy to lose track of it all.