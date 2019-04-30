Betting for the Indian Premier League 2019? Read First!

Cricket is a huge sport in India. Millions of fans flock stadiums or gather around their televisions to watch the matches of their favorite teams and the Indian Premier League is one of the most anticipated sporting events in all of India. With its immense popularity, cricket is also a favorite sport to bet on for many who love gambling, which is why it’s no surprise that IPL betting sites receive a huge influx of visitors whenever a new season of the Indian Premier League begins.

The 12th season of the IPL will be played for seven weeks with over 60 T20 cricket matches between eight teams with one of them emerging as this year’s champion. And if you’re betting for one of these teams and their players, here are some of the things that you need to know to help you place the right bets and get better chances at winning:

This could be the year for the Rajasthan Royals.

At the beginning of the IPL 2019, cricket fans instantly noticed the strong lineup of the Rajasthan Royals. After a slow campaign last year, the team has the right elements to make it big in this year’s season with Jos Buttler probably leading the charge with his efficient performance.

Fans are also hoping that 2017 MVP Ben Stokes will make a huge comeback this year after a disappointing 2018 season. Rajasthan Royals also have some interesting acquisitions this season including Australians Steven Smith and Ashton Turner. Ish Sodhi and Shreyas Gospal who are both excellent spinners will surely add more power to the team.

The team’s captain Ajinkya Rahane, however, should step up his game after a not-so-impressive strike rate of 118 last season. The only challenge for the team is the fact that most of its foreign players will be leaving at the end of April to prepare for the World Cup, which means that it has to rely on local players if they make it to the playoffs.

Age could be a hurdle for the defending champions to go back-to-back.

Last year, the Chennai Super Kings dominated the IPL with their powerhouse players led by captain MS Dhoni. This didn’t come as a big surprise since the team is the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL and they have some of the strongest players in the league. But will they repeat the same performance this season?

Bookies are giving the Chennai Super Kings an odd of 5.50 because of its ageing team. But while there are questions about MS Dhoni’s batting capabilities now that he’s a bit older, there is no question about his ability to lead his team to victory.

Plus, with the addition of fast bowler Mohit Sharma and middle-order batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad to the team, we are sure to see another strong campaign from the defending champions.

Sandeep Lamichhane could be Delhi Capital’s lucky charm.

Nothing is more disappointing for a team than to finish last, and this is what happened to the Delhi Capitals (formerly Daredevils) last year. But the team hasn’t looked back on that weak finish and is looking to make a strong start in this year’s season, thanks to Sandeep Lamichhane, its Nepalese player who already made impressive numbers in his IPL debut.

The youngster took five wickets with a 16.40 average for just 6.83 runs per over and could be one of the leading attackers for the team together with Kagiso Rabada and Amit Mishra. And because the Delhi Capitals have no England, West Indies or Australia World Cup players this year, they wouldn’t need to make adjustments once the foreign players leave to prepare for the World Cup at the end of April.

Bookies are putting their bets on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

It was a strong campaign for the Kolkata Knight Riders last year, but they only finished 3rd after the league stage and lost in qualifier 2 because of a lack of depth in their team with only 18 players, the least in all the squad’s in last year’s IPL.

But this time around, the Kolkata Knight Riders has 21 players with Dinesh Karthik leading the squad with a record 498 runs. Chris Lynn comes second with 491 runs and Sunil Narine with 357 runs with a strike rate of 189.89. This is why bookies are placing a 6.00 odd for the Kolkata Knight Riders and most of them are betting on the team to take home the championship this time around.

So, who are you placing your bets on for the IPL 2019? As the season continues to unfold, cricket fans are at the edge of their seats to find out who will reign supreme in this year’s season.