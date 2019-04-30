Fenway Park to host bowl game between AAC, ACC teams in 2020

One of the most historic venues in all sports will soon play host to a college football game for the first time in its history.

Fenway Park — along with Myrtle Beach and Los Angeles — has been chosen as a new site to host a bowl game in 2020, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

As far as what conferences are involved, Fenway will play host to teams from the Atlantic Coast and American Athletic conferences. This is interesting because the ACC will also play another bowl game at Yankee Stadium.

It’s great to see more and more bowl games popping up this year. A record 43 bowls will take place in 2020, and that’s something we can all get behind.