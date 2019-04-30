James Harden puts Andre Iguodala on skates, then drains three-pointer (Video)

Rockets superstar James Harden is one of the toughest guards in the NBA, and he showed that on Tuesday night.

Harden suffered a brutal eye injury in the first quarter of the game, which forced him to get medical attention in the locker room. His eye was even bleeding, according to Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni, and it was a pretty gruesome injury.

But Harden showed how tough he is, returning to the game late in the second quarter, somehow, when many others would’ve missed the remainder of the contest. And just a few minutes after he returned, he pulled off a highlight-reel play. Check out the moves Harden put on Andre Iguodala to put the Warriors veteran on skates, then he calmly drained a three-pointer.

Harden’s so good at creating space when guys play below his left foot. If he sees you there, it’s almost an automatic stepback.

You have to wonder if he watches opponent’s feet at times when he makes his initial dribble moves https://t.co/PCNlitMloh — Mike Zavagno (@MZavagno11) May 1, 2019

A thing of beauty.