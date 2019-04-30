Kevin Durant puts California house up for sale, sparking Knicks free agency rumors

Warriors star Kevin Durant has been the best player in the NBA Playoffs thus far, but there’s a lot of talk about this being his final season in the Bay Area.

The Warriors are poised for a major change next year, as they’ll be relocating to San Francisco, and will be moving their game action from Oracle Arena to Chase Center. Not only that, Durant has already won multiple NBA Titles and Finals MVP Awards, so maybe it’s time for him to take his talents elsewhere, and a team he can call his own.

Like the Knicks, for instance.

There are a lot of rumors about KD (and possibly Kyrie Irving) signing with the Knicks in free agency this summer, and a recent bit of news seems to back up that theory. Durant is selling his $13.5 million Malibu home, according to the Los Angeles Times, and you can check out some photos of it below.