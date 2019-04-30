Look: Christian McCaffrey is now ridiculously jacked, muscular

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is known for his blend of strength and athleticism, which help make him so quick but also tough to tackle when he gets his legs churning in the open field.

Well, we have some bad news for opposing defenses: He’s now even more muscular.

A recent photo of McCaffrey working out at organized team activities shows him looking absolutely jacked. Check out his arms and see for yourself.

2️⃣2️⃣ coming for it all 😤 pic.twitter.com/WQRIttO1qQ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 30, 2019

It’s safe to say that McCaffrey has been consuming plenty of protein during the offseason so far. Fantasy football players should be taking note of all this.