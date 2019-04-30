Look: James Harden's gruesome eye injury sparks memes

Rockets superstar James Hardne suffered a brutal eye injury in Game 2 of the team’s playoff series against the Warriors at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night, and it was tough to watch.

Harden got poked in the eye fighting for an offensive rebound after he missed a shot in the first quarter of the game. It was a clean play, rather than intentional contact, but it still was extremely painful, as you can see below.

Harden stayed down in the lane for a brief spell, then was eventually helped off the court, holding an ice pack over his left eye after he made his way to the locker room. The shots of his eye were pretty gruesome, as his eye was actually bleeding at one point, and you can see how red it was below.

The memes followed soon after, because of course they did.

Harden did return to the game late in the second quarter.

D'Antoni says Harden was bleeding from the eye. He's back in the game.

Ouch.