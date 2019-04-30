NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

Hoops Manifesto

April 30, 2019

Apr 29, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers forward Meyers Leonard (11) as forward Zach Collins (33) and forward Mason Plumlee (24) battle for position in the third quarter in game one of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Portland)

37 points, 11-18 FG, 12-12 FT, 3 3 PTs, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

The Joker is making these playoffs his personal playground.

 

