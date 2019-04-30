Things to know before playing Live Blackjack

Nowadays, people prefer playing live blackjack over online Blackjack and the trend is not going to stop anytime soon. As both the variants of the game are different, the basic tricks and tips to win these games are also different. Check out the following section to understand how you can increase your chances of winning at a Live Blackjack. Memorise these points carefully if you are new to the game.

Select a good Live casino which has good bonuses and promotions

It is no surprise that casino bonuses can increase your chances of winnings. You can play a lot longer and boost your bankroll if you avail the deposit bonus. These deposit bonuses are not available for Live casino games in all casinos, so you need to be careful before choosing a live casino where you want to invest your time. In addition to a proper online casino, you need to also look out for particular gaming providers who provide regular promotions for live casino games.

Blackjack strategy tables

Before heading over to a Live Blackjack casino, research about strategy tables for a bit. These blackjack strategy tables are designed mathematically and contain proven formulas that can be used to determine the best actions for combinations of the player’s as well as the dealer’s cards. You will come across a number of Blackjack strategy charts depending on the number of decks used and the different rules for a particular Live Blackjack variant. Although you won’t be able to use these tables at a local land-based casino, these restrictions do not work for Live Blackjack games. Just open the strategy chart in another tab and increase your odds of winning!

Don’t take the insurance bet

If you count cards, then insurance bets might come in handy during a Live Blackjack game. But live blackjack games usually contain more than one deck, hence card counting becomes extremely cumbersome. Every seasoned blackjack player knows this and we advise you not to go for the insurance bet unless you are pretty confident about a particular move,

Do not make side bets

You will find plenty of side bets in an online Live Blackjack game such as Perfect Pairs and 21+3. Although the players are tempted to win big from these side bets, they should keep in mind that using these side bets also increases the house edge considerably. Yes, using the side bets can increase your payouts but in the long run, you will lose your money quickly.

If you play Live Blackjack frequently, then you might have seen a bet behind option in particular games. Through this option, you can bet on another player’s hand who has a good understanding of the game and is on a winning streak. You will be able to enhance your understanding of the game and learn the moves that they make.

Maintain your bankroll carefully

The last thing you want in a Live casino is blowing off your budget after a couple of rounds. This is where bankroll management comes on. Before heading over to a Live blackjack table, decide how much money you want to wager today, how much you want to win and how much you can afford to lose. Tracking these criteria will enable you to play more judiciously as opposed to the other players. Not all days will be a winning day, But if you manage your bankroll well, you can come back again the next day to try your luck again!