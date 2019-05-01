Best Testosterone Booster for Women

Testosterone isn’t just for men. It’s for you, me, and your mother – for women and men of all ages and goals.

You might be surprised to learn that testosterone is a crucial hormone in women as well as men, and it plays a key role in your health and wellbeing.

Today we’re going to discuss testosterone boosters for women. We’re going to break down the myths about women and testosterone and discuss why you won’t turn into a man using a T-Booster. We’ll also reveal our favorite testosterone booster for women — Performance Lab SPORT T-Booster – and examine how it and other similar products can provide benefits without the fluff.

If you’re ready to cut the nonsense and get a clear picture on what a T-Booster can do for female health and fitness, read on!

T-boosters: How they Work and Why You Should Care

The idea of a testosterone booster is simple. They exist to normalize and improve free testosterone levels in the body.

This is important because testosterone and other anabolic hormones are a key part of the sensitive balance that your body has to maintain. However, both men and women are likely to experience sub-optimal levels of these key hormones due to lifestyle, inactivity, diet, or medical problems.

The maintenance of a good testosterone level is key for everyone – women and men alike – and we’re living lives that put that hormonal balance and health at risk.

A testosterone booster isn’t remotely like taking testosterone. It’s a natural nutritional support product that offers key vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to ensure that your body is functioning optimally and maintaining the best possible hormonal levels for health, fitness, and wellbeing.

These often use crucial vitamins and minerals to combat deficiency and support optimal levels, provide high-quality nutrients that improve your body’s natural production levels, and help to re-balance your diet.

You can’t always get a complete balance of these nutrients in the diet, so it’s often important to supplement for the best health. This is why T-Booster supplements exist – it’s far from the preserve of bodybuilders, with a widely-varied and effective approach to better health and your fitness goals.

Female T-Boosters – the Value and Why It’s Not Just a Boys’ Club

Obviously, because testosterone is more important to men, testosterone boosters and other nutritional support tend to be thought of as “men’s supplements” – but this isn’t true.

Women have naturally-lower levels of testosterone, but still require healthy and balanced testosterone levels.

To put this into perspective, T deficiency in women can cause serious health problems such as excessive risk of anxiety and depression.

For those women working hard in the gym or elsewhere, testosterone is also a considerable factor in your results. Testosterone may be a primarily male hormone, but it is also an important element in female muscle protein synthesis… the act of building and preserving muscle. This is important because this is the key to producing a lean, toned, athletic physique at every level.

This isn’t just for female athletes or bodybuilders. Producing muscle and strength changes are the basis for every fitness goal: something as simple as better health and appearance are based on gaining muscle.

Testosterone levels are also associated with your body’s resting tendency to hold weight as body fat. This means that a deficiency in testosterone levels is a significant risk for obesity and holding onto more weight than you want – especially in androgen-responsive areas such as the hips and back.

If you’re looking to lose weight and build a stronger, leaner, healthier physique then regular, healthy testosterone levels help on both sides. They reduce fat-storage and improve the muscles that give your body shape, stability, and ultimately increase your resting metabolic rate.

This also makes the T-booster a fantastic adjunct to a fat loss diet. It assists with the process by making sure you’re burning fat rather than the muscle mass that keeps you strong and athletic – both in performance and looks!

Remember those crucial vitamins and minerals I mentioned earlier? Performance Lab SPORT T-Booster includes several that play a significant role in testosterone boosting in different ways – including zinc, magnesium, boron, and vitamins D, K1 and K2.

Performance Lab SPORT T-Booster goes well with another product in the same range, Performance Lab SPORT Fat-Burner. This includes leucine to support the maintenance of muscle mass during a fat-loss diet. This is a great combination with the T-Booster, which can influence how the body retains and uses body fat, allowing for easier burning and reduced loss of muscle and other important tissues when dieting.

What Makes a Good T-Booster for Females?

Natural Ingredients, Effective results

When it comes to choosing an quality testosterone booster that women can take safely, the key is effective doses of natural testosterone regulators.

Focusing on the most important nutrients is the key – while there are many poor-quality, illicit compounds on the market, improving testosterone levels and keeping them healthy is often just about combining the best vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

This is why we love the Performance Lab SPORT T-Booster. Firstly, it comes from the SPORT range by Performance Lab, which is designed for athletes and thus provides top-quality benefits with an assurance of no unhealthy or hidden ingredients. Everything is above board and good for you.

One of our favorite aspects of this quality is the reliance on nature-identical ingredients. This mimics the real, whole-food structure of your vitamins and minerals. This same process is used in the SPORT Fat Burner and their Whole-Food Multivitamin for women.

These two compounds are synergistic with the T-Booster, supporting fat loss instead of muscle-loss, and providing nutritional support for any fitness goals. Getting your essential vitamins and minerals is the basis for good nutrition, and we can’t recommend this approach enough!

Universal Health Benefits and Support

The products in a testosterone booster – for women or for men – should support overall health.

If we go back to the Performance Lab product as an example, we can see that the key ingredients aren’t just for testosterone, but wider health and fitness:

-Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha key mediator in a variety of hormonal processes that adjust testicular production of hormone in men, but primarily support effective hormone-signaling in women. This is also great for controlling mood and stress in both men and women.

-D-Aspartic Acid

A great short-term supplement to support effective testosterone levels and address deficiency. This is like a short-term way of returning to prime health while the rest of the ingredients support longer-term changes. It’s also a healthy fat that supports better blood cholesterol.

-Mucuna Pruriens

This is a high-quality anti-stress, pro-mood compound that supports dopamine production. This improves mental health, wellbeing, combats stress, and supports adrenal testosterone levels (the ones that women do have).

-Luteolin

One of the most important antioxidants for men, this also supports general cellular health, combatting age-related hormonal change/decline.

A Clean Label and Brand Reputation

Another reason that we love Performance Lab’s T-booster is because of its clean label, brand reputation and transparency – something that you should look for with all your products.

When it comes to your health and wellbeing, you want to be in total control. This is why we suggest always using supplements that come from a brand with a reputation for honesty. This means as few proprietary blends as possible (which can hide dosages), or off-label ingredients which have been flagged by the FDA as a common concern for low-quality products.

The FDA’s good manufacturing practices certification exists specifically to combat these problems. It shows that labs are reliable and free from cross-contamination and that you’re getting what the label says.

Your body is incredibly important and everything you take in from supplements and food affects it. Supplements – and brands – that are built on honesty deserve your money for the care and genuine concern they show.

This is the kind of company you want to work with and its why we insist on using reliable producers, like Performance Lab, for your supplements. Performance Lab is GMP certified and its products are GMO, soy, gluten and allergen-free, as well as being vegan-friendly and free of synthetic additives.

All ingredients and dosages are clearly marked. Ultimately, transparency is key.

Ingredients That Support Your Fitness Goals

The point of a good testosterone support supplement is to provide hormonal support to your training.

The way this works is simple: healthy testosterone levels support workout recovery and muscle/strength growth, as well as weight loss.

Whatever your training goals – finally running a marathon, hitting a specific number on the deadlift, or simply gaining more body-confidence – better performance means better results. Testosterone boosters ensure that you’re at your best session after session, improving results and keeping you healthy and recovered.

Testosterone is also linked to other crucial compounds that improve responses, including growth hormone. Compounds that produce positive responses in other hormones like these are great for supporting overall hormonal balance and their benefits on training.

Luteolin, as mentioned above, is a good example of this – where it supports the healthy function of hypothalamic-pituitary axis. This is a key player in the balance of recovery and growth functions in the body which are key to workout-induced benefits like fat loss and strength/muscle changes.

Basically, between testosterone-boosting and influence on other key hormones, a high-quality testosterone booster should be supporting your fitness goals across the board.

Conclusion

Testosterone is a serious problem for men and it’s a key part of their hormonal health. In women, testosterone is overlooked but very important too in order to balance out hormonal health and support your fitness and physique goals.

Supporting your hormonal health and fitness progress is key whatever gender you are. The benefits for men and women are the same kind but differ in degree – taking care of your testosterone levels as a woman is about supporting fat-loss, developing a lean physique, and taking care of your mood and mental health.

A high-quality testosterone booster like the Performance Lab SPORT T-Booster is a good example of nutritional support for testosterone. It doesn’t get you bulky, you won’t turn into a man, and you can be sure that everything in the bottle is going to support your health, fitness, and wellbeing.

Testosterone might be aimed at men, but a good T-booster can make you a stronger, healthier woman too.