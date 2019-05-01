Best Channels To Watch Stars vs Blues Live Stream Online Game 4 NHL Playoffs Round 2

The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues will clash against each other at American Airlines Center, Dallas on Monday night for the Fourth game of 2019 Western Conference Second Round. It is going to be the 14th time for the Stars and Blues to face each other in the postseason. The franchise has an all-time 6-mark in all the playoff series against St. Louis.

Back in the second round of the 2016 Western Conference Cup Stars ended up being the losing side. Since the time the clubs have moved into Dallas, both the clubs have met for four times. During the span of all these matches, The Stars do hold a 2-2 series score record against the Blues.

During the 2018-19 regular-season vs. St. Louis, the celebrities announced a 3-1-0 record with a 1-1-0 at Yankee Airlines Center and a 2-0-0 record at Enterprise Center. In all the four games, defenseman John Klingberg crystal rectified the celebrities with seven points. On special groups, the stars were 2-for-8 (25%) on the power play and 9-of-11 (81.8%) on the penalty kill. Goaltender mount Bishop announced a 2-1-0 record in three games, registering a 1.69 goals-against an average save proportion. Goaltender Anton Khudobin earned a 1-0-0 mark in his exclusive appearance against the Blues and registered a 2.00 GAA and a .956 SV%.

Game: Stars vs Blues

Time: 9.30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: NBCSN

TV: NBCSN

Stars vs Blues Live Streaming Online Free Channels

Game 1 from the second-round series will witness Dallas Stars taking on St. Louis Blues tonight at 8:30 P.M CT. For the ones who cannot make it to the Enterprise Center at St. Louis has got nothing to worry about as FOX Sports Southwest will return for its 26th year of broadcasting premium telecasts which features all the 80 games from the 2018-19 season.

Not only that but all the Stars broadcasts on FOX Sports Southwest will be there on the FOX Sports app as well for the ones who wish to catch the game during work hours. Fans can easily download the mobile app which is available on both App and Google Play Store and enjoy all the premium broadcasts that FOX Sports has in to offer.

When it comes to sporting events like NHL, there is more than one good option to live stream the sporting events. For the convenience of our readers, we are compiling a list of the best streaming options which can be used with ease.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is an excellent option for streaming Dallas Stars At St Louis Blues live. It’s a pretty affordable service with good quality streaming and output. Although it does not have a direct affiliation with NHL, however in a bundle subscription deal of USD 44.99 you do get access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC through which you can watch the game.

PlayStation Vue

With Playstation Vue you get streaming access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC. It is a very reliable and affordable live stream option. Starting at USD 44.99 per month, this service also comes with a seven-day trial. All in all an excellent choice to watch the event online.

DirecTV Now

For streaming Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues LIVE you have to opt for their plus plan which is priced at USD 50 per month. Like other live stream options, this service also gives you bundled access and provides the user with high-quality streaming experience.

Sling TV

With the basic plan starting at just USD 15, this live streaming option seems to be a very lucrative one. However there is a small catch here, you would have to add news extra and sports extra packages to access CNBC where the game will be streamed live. That makes up for an additional 10 USD to your primary subscription.

Youtube TV

Since the brand name is enough, hence there is no point in explaining the superb stream quality here that it provides. At USD 49.99 you get bundled access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC from where you can watch Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues in live streaming mode. A good option which is also pretty much affordable.

NHL Premium App

This is the official app of NHL, which provides live stream of the games too. It offers subscription in two modes. Monthly @2.99 USD and Yearly @19.99 USD. Since its official app of NHL hence the streaming quality and live updates are the most authentic and lag-free here.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the game’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

Stars vs Blues Live Streaming Reddit

Reddit is the best option to watch all NHL games including today's match between Stars vs Blues Playoff Round 2 games.

Final Words

We hope the information mentioned above will serve the purpose of all the sports fans out there.