Watch Hurricanes vs Islanders Live Stream Online - Game 3 Round 2

New York Islanders are going to face off the Carolina Hurricanes for the third time in an exciting Stanley Cup Playoffs clash. Game 2 from the second round of the Eastern Conference goes live on the Barclays Center on Friday the 1st May at 7 P.M ET.

The New York Islanders are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They are also coming off from their second playoff series win since 1993. They have not played since completing their part of sweep from the Pittsburgh Penguins back in the first round on April 2016.

The Hurricanes on the other side went on to do some damage to the Washington Capital’s line of defense and closed their first-round ride with 4-3 double-overtime win in the Game 7 which took place on the Capital One Arena last Wednesday. For the Hurricanes, this is going to be their first trip to the postseason since 2009.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Live Streaming Free Online Channels

Undoubtedly FOX Sports Southwest is here again for their 26th year of broadcasting premium content to all the sports lover worldwide. FOX Sports will have all the 80 games featured in their live streaming schedule list from this season. For the ones on the go can enjoy the NHL stream from FOX Sports on the broadcaster’s mobile application as well.

However, the official broadcasting rights for the NHL lies with NBC and all its sub-networks including NBCSN, and CNBC. The next section will focus on how a viewer can enjoy the match between Islanders vs. Hurricanes without holding a cable TV subscription.

There are a lot of different options available for the ones who have parted ways with their cable operators and trusts the Cord Cutter way to watch the NHL Live online. Some of them will be listed below:

Sling TV

Starting the list with the most affordable option out there. At just $15 a month, this streaming option can be the one for you. However, there is a little bit of twist in the plot where a subscriber needs to dutch in an additional $10 to gain access to Sports Extra Package which will have CNBC in it and the place where one can watch all the matches from NHL Live online.

DirecTV Now

At 50$ per month this cord cutter way of streaming your favorite content can be a little expensive. Besides, the stream will be of superior quality and the subscription also includes the streaming of other premium contents like Game of Thrones in it.

NHL Premium App

The subscription available comes in two options. A monthly one priced at $2.99 and another yearly one priced at $19.99. As it is the official app of the NHL, there is nothing to worry about the stram quality here.

YouTube TV

YouTube has come up with their live streaming platform YouTube TV to stream cable TV content live online. The stream quality is undoubtedly top notch, and at $49.99 per month, subscribers get to access NBC, NBCSN, and CNBC where the NHL game between Islanders vs. Hurricanes will have its live stream coverage.

PlayStation Vue

Another value-added way of getting access to NBC Networks the cord cutter way is PS Vue. The subscription cost per month stands to be at $44.99 and also offers a 7-day trial for the first time users.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the game’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch sports from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch sports on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch NBA Playoffs live streams and more!

Hurricanes vs Islanders Live Stream Reddit

Search for Hurricanes vs Islanders live streaming subreddit and get links to watch the match free online. You can also find NHL reddit streams to watch all playoff game 2019. Always use official subreddits and choose official links.

Final Words

We hope we have provided sufficient information for all the readers looking for options available to watch the match between Islanders vs. Hurricanes live online.