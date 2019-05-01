Watch Billboard Music Awards Live Stream Reddit Online 2019

The star-studded Billboard Music Awards are back! The annual awards show will return in 2019 on May 1st and will be broadcast live from the Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, the United States at 8 pm ET. The fan-driven Billboard Music Awards is the celebration of the topmost artists and songs on the stations of Billboard. The chartbusters are played on the iHeartRadio app throughout 2018 and as a preview of the upcoming hits of 2019.

The show will also showcase incredible live performances from some of your favorite stars, including a few special surprise duets and collaborations. In the earlier years, many artists like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Madonna, Pharrell, and others have performed on the Billboard Music Awards stage. As always, the Billboard Music Awards will celebrate all of the fans, especially those who will be casting millions of votes for their favorite artists on social media. Find out on March 30th as to Which fan army will be the loudest this year?

Event: 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Time: 8 PM ET

Date: 1st May 2019

Venue: Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

How To Watch Billboard Music Awards Live Streaming Free 2019 Online

1. CBS All Access

Check out the official CBS All Access website and watch the Billboard Award show of the live online. It is the Official channel to watch the Billboard Music Awards. There is a lot of content to watch by streaming full episodes of your most loved TV shows. All the shows are live and on demand.

You have to select the TV provider. Sign in to the subscription to watch the episodes and also streaming of primetime shows.

2. Fubo TV

Here is the fuboTV, which is an amazing platform to watch the Billboard Music Awards. It is also great for sports lovers. There are four packages to choose from. You can add a few extra channel packs and a lot of premium networks.

fubo and fubo Extra bundles have Fox in them, but we recommend to choose fubo Extra since the price difference is minimal and it has a lot more channels.

3. Sling TV

Another great platform for users to watch the Billboard Music Awards is Sling TV. The service offers three bundles to choose from, lots of additional channel packs are included in the bundle. Also, premium networks are added according to interest.

Sling TV has Fox TV in the Blue and Orange + Blue bundle, but we recommend to choose the Orange + Blue bundle because it has all the channels you want and also the price difference is not much.

4. Hulu TV

Next option to watch the Billboard Music Awards, we have Hulu. It is a great platform that is very popular for years, and that can offer a live TV plan. You can customize the service by adding a couple of channel packs and several premium networks.

When you subscribe to Hulu, you don’t have to look for Fox anywhere else, because Fox is included in the main bundle.

Billboard Music Awards Live Stream Reddit

Reddit users can search for Billboard Music Awards Live Streaming 2019 subreddits or Awards live stream reddit and get high-quality free links to the show starting from the Red carpet.

Performers

Who all are performing for Billboard Music Awards 2019. Let’s check out the full list below.

Taylor Swift

Brendon Urie

BTS

Halsey

Mariah Carey

Ciara

Kelly Clarkson

Lauren Daigle

Dan + Shay

Tori Kelly

Ariana Grande

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Madonna

Maluma

Panic! at the Disco

Paula Abdul

The host of the show

Kelly Clarkson will host the show on Tuesday night.