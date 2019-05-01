Lionel Messi daggers Liverpool with insane free-kick goal in Champions League match (Video)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi reached another milestone in Wednesday’s Champions League match against Liverpool, and it gave them an excellent chance of reaching the final as a result.

Messi scored his 600th career goal late in the second half of the match, and it could be the dagger in the home-and-away matchup. Barcelona were clinging to a 2-0 lead, when Messi came up to attempt a free kick in the 82nd minute.

He already had one goal in the match, but he wanted another, and he certainly earned it. Check out this beauty of a free kick that he curled into the upper-left corner of the net.

Good luck coming back from that 3-0 at home, Liverpool. If Barcelona score an away goal it’s all but over.