No one showed up to Royals-Rays game; Kauffman Stadium was literally empty (Photo)

By May 1, 2019

Wednesday’s Royals-Rays contest was a compelling, entertaining game that was close throughout.

Unfortunately, virtually no one showed up to Kauffman Stadium to watch the action.

Photos of the venue during the game really paint a picture of how few people were there in attendance. We’d estimate that no more than 50 people were in their seats watching the game, as you can see below.

The Rays may sit atop the AL East, but no one really seemed to want to watch them. Kansas City actually ended up scoring three runs in the first inning, en route to a 3-2 upset win.

