No one showed up to Royals-Rays game; Kauffman Stadium was literally empty (Photo)

Wednesday’s Royals-Rays contest was a compelling, entertaining game that was close throughout.

Unfortunately, virtually no one showed up to Kauffman Stadium to watch the action.

Photos of the venue during the game really paint a picture of how few people were there in attendance. We’d estimate that no more than 50 people were in their seats watching the game, as you can see below.

I know that it's a Wednesday afternoon during the school year in a city that doesn't draw well against a team that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 01, 2019

The Rays may sit atop the AL East, but no one really seemed to want to watch them. Kansas City actually ended up scoring three runs in the first inning, en route to a 3-2 upset win.