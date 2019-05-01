Security guard gives epic staredown to Kevin Durant, sparks memes

Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA Playoffs, and he’s been playing at an otherworldly level since his epic “I’m Kevin Durant!” speech.

Fans and analysts alike have marveled at Durant’s play during games, and he’s been the subject of plenty of praise during the Warriors’ winning streak. It appeared as if one particular Oracle Arena staffer wasn’t all that thrilled with KD, though, judging by what took place during Game 2 of the Rockets-Warriors game on Tuesday night.

A security guard was seen staring down KD, and it was a pretty cold, glaring look.

Look at the security guard 💀 pic.twitter.com/K7kAFlaotL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2019

Remind us to not get on the guy’s bad side.