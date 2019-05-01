Seth Rollins And More React To Dean Ambrose's Wrestling Return As Jon Moxley

Former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose is making his return to pro wrestling using his previous working name, Jon Moxley. Moxley utilized his Twitter account, which had formerly been under the Ambrose name, to announce his return.

The man referred to by WWE as “The Lunatic Fringe” released a video of himself escaping from prison, which is perhaps a direct reference to his near-eight year run in Vince McMahon’s company. That run saw Ambrose conform to the WWE standard, which left little room for his previous character, who was infamous for blood and guts hardcore wrestling.

This Tweet came from out of nowhere and it immediately garnered a huge reaction online. Shawn Spears, who competed in WWE as Tye Dillinger, reacted to Moxley’s Tweet with “See ya around @JohnMoxley.” Dave LaGreca, host of Sirius XM’s Busted Open, answered Jon’s Tweet with “Welcome Back @JonMoxley” and included an old school pic of a bloody Moxley as well.

But it was Seth Rollins who has perhaps had the most memorable response thus far. The current WWE Universal champion was supportive and straight to the point with his Tweet, which left no doubt as to how he feels about his Shield brother returning in his old gimmick.

Moxley indeed enjoyed the most amount of fame he’s ever had in the industry next to Rollins and Roman Reigns in The Shield. The trio dominated WWE upon their debut in 2012 and ran atop the company in the years that followed.

Moxley’s Tweet is causing much speculation as to where the former WWE champion will end up. Many fans believe that All Elite Westling will eventually sign Moxley, though neither side has confirmed that at this time. Moxley has never been known as a social media mainstay, so it’s entirely possible that any news of his in-ring future may, or may not, come directly from him.