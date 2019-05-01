MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Fight Card

By May 1, 2019

By: |

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy
May 4, 2019
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Canada

 

UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs Cowboy Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,722 – below average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Al Iaquinta  (14-4-1,  #3 ranked lightweight) vs Donald Cerrone   (35-11, 1 NC, #13 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Derek Brunson    (18-7, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Elias Theodorou    (16-2, #16 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Cub Swanson  (25-10,  #31 ranked featherweight) vs Shane Burgos   (11-1, #29 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Brad Katona    (8-0, #51 ranked light bantamweight) vs Merab Dvalishvili    (8-4, #53 ranked light bantamweight)

Heavyweights:
Walt Harris  (11-7, 1 NC, #16 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak   (9-0)

Middleweights:
Marc-Andre Barriault  (11-1) vs Andrew Sanchez  (10-4, #34 ranked middleweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Macy Chiasson  (4-0, #9 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Sarah Moras   (5-4, #13 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Aiemann Zahabi  (7-1, #56 ranked light bantamweight) vs Vincent Morales  (8-3, #60 ranked light bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Nordine Taleb  (14-6, #51 ranked welterwweight) vs Kyle Prepolec  (12-5)

Featherweights:
Kyle Nelson    (12-2, #53 ranked featherweight) vs Matt Sayles  (7-2, #53 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Arjan Bhullar  (8-1, #29 ranked heavyweight) vs Juan Adams  (4-0, #27 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Mitch Gagnon  (12-4, #33 ranked light bantamweight) vs Cole Smith  (6-0)

 

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy odds - BestFightOdds

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home