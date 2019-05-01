WWE Returning To Saudi Arabia: Goldberg, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar And More Confirmed

Months of speculation finally ended on May 1 when WWE announced its return to Saudi Arabia. WWE’s website issued the following statement concerning the date and location of the event.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn. —The Saudi General Sports Authority, in partnership with WWE, will host an event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, June 7, at 8 p.m. AST.

This likely comes as no surprise to many fans, who believed it was only a matter of time until the company’s return to Jeddah was made public. However, WWE has not announced if this will be another edition of The Greatest Royal Rumble, similar to the one that took place on April 27, 2018.

WWE Superstars return to Jeddah on Friday, June 7. https://t.co/249hgsrryW pic.twitter.com/IXMLXXFz4b — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2019

But WWE has already released a short list of Superstars who will are booked on this card. That list includes Roman Reigns, WWE champion Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, Universal champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. But three other names on the list have definitely piqued the fans’ interest.

The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, will all be at this upcoming event. While Taker’s participation was rumored to happen, the same was not true of Lesnar. It was definitely not true of Goldberg, who worked his last WWE match at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

WWE caused a huge stir of controversy with both Saudi shows in 2018. Much of that was due to Saudi Arabia’s treatment of women, which also kept WWE’s female Superstars out of the ring for both shows.

But the November 2, 2018, Crown Jewel event was perhaps more controversial because it took place following the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Khashoggi’s murder was directly linked to the Saudi Arabian government and the public outcry for WWE to cancel the event was strong.

But Vince McMahon’s company moved forward with the event, which featured The Undertaker and Kane versus Triple H and Shawn Michaels. No matches have yet to be announced for WWE’s upcoming return on June 7.