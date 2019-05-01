Yasiel Puig shatters bat over knee after strikeout (Video)

The Dodgers parted ways with Yasiel Puig partly because they were tired of his distractions — both on and off the diamond.

As such, they traded him to the Reds — in a move that could be viewed as addition to subtraction. And it’s worked out pretty well for the Dodgers, as Puig is hitting only .192 this season, with 27 strikeouts.

He recorded another one during Wednesday’s game against the Mets — a strikeout, that is — and he was not happy about it. Puig responded by shattering his bat over his knee.

Is that a toothpick. 😳 pic.twitter.com/f3iXWdUNdB — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) May 2, 2019

That poor bat was forced to feel Puig’s wrath.