Zdeno Chara shouts out Tom Brady in Instagram post

By May 1, 2019

The Boston Bruins are in the midst of an epic playoff series with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but they’re down 2-1 after a tough Game 3 loss on Tuesday night, and they’re doing all they can to right the ship and make the necessary adjustments to tie the series in the next matchup.

Not only that, Bruins players are even sending some love to other Boston athletes, in hopes of getting some good karma their way. Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara took to Tom Brady’s Instagram, and posted a comment on this post about TB12 working out with his receivers at UCLA.

Morning work on the west coast!

Here’s what Chara had to say as a comment.

Just a few Boston bros showing each other love.

