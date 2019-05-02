An Overview of the Different Types of Online Casino Games

Online casinos have risen to popularity over the past years. There is an evident shift from the land-based casinos to the online platform by many people for a variety of reasons. Some people like the idea of gambling in the comfort of their own homes, and others like it because you can play without the cheesy music in the background and unnecessary rowdiness. Moreover, online casino games are typically associated with the possibility of wealth so it attracts many people who feel like they might stand a chance of bagging some cash. So what are some of the games that online casinos offer?

Slots

It is arguably the most straightforward game of them all because the rules are pretty straight forward. It works just as they do in the real world. You place a bet of a certain amount, pull the lever, and if the images roll the same for all three, then you win. The difference in various sites is that the configurations of the pictures may have different payouts.

Blackjack

It is one of the classic casino games originally from Europe. The main goal of the game is to attempt to draw cards whose value add up to 21 or get as close to that as possible. The royal ones are worth 10 points that is the King, Queen, and Jacks. The Ace can be 11 or 1, depending on you. You get two cards to start with then you can call for more until you are out or stick around. The dealer continues drawing cards until they get to 17 or go bust. When you win, you are paid at 1:1 odds.

Keno

It is a number predicting online casino game. The game involves picking a set of numbers hoping that you get as many of them as possible matching the numbers drawn from the keno machine to stand a chance of winning a wide range of prizes, mostly cash.

Roulette

It is one of the online casino games with different variants. The roulette offered in most land-based casinos offer only one option. The online game has an American version with two zeros on the wheel and a European one that has one zero on it. There is also a French one that may have some better chances as compared to the other two. The wheel has numbered slots on the inside ring then you place your bet on which number you think will come back once the dealer spins it.

Poker

It is one of the most popular online casino games. It offers you an opportunity to play with people from all over the world. Just like roulette, there are different variants of this game and the most played one is Texas Hold’em limit or even the one without a limit. There are tournaments in this game of up to 20,000 players, and the takeaway prize is usually huge with them. Poker is the best option for those who gamble to get actual money.

Baccarat

For a particular version of this game, the objective is to draw a card whose value is as close to 9 as possible. It gives you a chance to draw two cards, and their value is added up. The highest allowed amount is 10. You play this game against the dealer. The winner of the game is not determined by how close either of you was to 9 but instead, you place a bet on who you think will win between you and the dealer. If you guessed right then, you win.

There are many more online casino games other than the ones highlighted above. Some of them have many variants, therefore, giving you a wide range to choose.