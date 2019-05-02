Ben Simmons puts cheap shot on Kyle Lowry, hits him in groin (Video)

76ers young star Ben Simmons did something in Thursday’s game against the Raptors that will likely result in him receiving some retribution in the future.

Simmons was a bit feisty during Game 3 of the second-round series, showing more energy and passion in front of the home crowd, as many have been looking for him to do. But what he did to Kyle Lowry might result in him getting hit with a fine in the future.

Lowry and Simmons got tangled up fighting for a rebound at one point in the game, and the Sixers star ended up hitting the deck. On his way down, though, he was seen striking Lowry right in the groin.

Ben Simmons with the sneaky elbow to Kyle Lowry's balls pic.twitter.com/WmLzdsY8Lq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 3, 2019

No technical or flagrant foul was called, but Simmons will likely be hearing from the league about it.