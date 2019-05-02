BREAKING: Daniel Bryan Medically Cleared For In-Ring Return

Former WWE champion Daniel Bryan, who has not been on WWE TV since WrestleMania 35, has been medically cleared for an in-ring return. This is per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

Per Meltzer, Bryan was cleared on April 30 and was at SmackDown Live that night in Columbus, OH, which is where he was was medically cleared by doctors. There has been no reports from the WWE, or anyone regarding what type of injury Bryan had, which makes a lot of people wonder what injury he actually had.

It is expected that Bryan will be written back into storylines the coming weeks. Bryan is advertised for the upcoming European tour the WWE is having. He is expected to face Kevin Owens and WWE champion, Kofi Kingston in a triple threat match.

Per Meltzer, if Bryan was cleared earlier, WWE would have not turned Owens heel as quickly as they did. But, the WWE wants Owens as the top heel on the brand.

With Bryan coming back it seems like within the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see what type of storylines he will be in and if they will have him feud with Kingston for the WWE title once again.

Nonetheless, it is great to see Bryan cleared to return here very soon.