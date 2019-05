Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2019

Ainge is expected to return home this evening and is active, walking around today and feeling much better, sources say. Thoughts and wishes with him. https://t.co/rpynEs3BRb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2019

Wow… this team just can’t escape drama.

All kidding aside, this is the 2nd heart attack for the 60-year old Ainge. He suffered a more serious episode in 2009.

Let’s hope Danny makes a quick recovery. We need him back in that end line seat screaming at officials.