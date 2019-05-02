Dwyane Wade opens up about how he, LeBron James teamed up on Heat

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade once comprised one of the best duos the NBA has ever seen, and now we know how it all came together.

Chris Bosh and James signed with the Heat in 2010 — joining Wade — and created the NBA’s first superteam. It brought talk of multiple championship, as well as collusion (by other teams).

The Heat went on to win back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013, and they’re still talked about as one of the most talented teams in NBA history. And now that Wade has retired, he’s finally opened up about how it all came together.

“I sit here with you guys and I promise, I never thought me and LeBron would play together,” Wade said, on a podcast featured on The Players’ Tribune. “I remember going to my agent’s office and he was like, ‘Yo, LeBron and Leon-at the time that was his agent-they want to get on a call with us.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’

I remember talking to Bron he was like, ‘Where your head at?’ I said, ‘My head is in winning, where your head at?’ He was like, ‘Same thing, let’s rock together.’ I’m like, ‘Cool! Let’s do it.’

It appears the collusion talk was left out, even though we all know that played a role in James joining the Heat.