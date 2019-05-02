John Elway believes Drew Lock is finally the solution to Broncos' QB woes

It’s no secret that the main issue holding the Broncos back over the past few seasons has been its signal caller.

Ironically, the quarterback position has been the team’s main weakness since John Elway has taken over as general manager. He’s struck out both drafting quarterbacks — especially with Paxton Lynch — as well as signing them in free agency.

The Broncos have had a great defense over the past few seasons, and there was a time when it looked as if a serviceable signal-caller could’ve taken them far in the playoffs. However, time has passed since then, and now the team is wisely rebuilding its offensive line and run game.

And they also finally drafted a quarterback for the future, that looks to have a high ceiling.

Denver selected Drew Lock with the No. 42 pick in the draft, which gives the organization flexibility to play Flacco now, and eventually move on the young kid. Elway explained

“You’re always trying to find an answer to the quarterback position,” Elway said, via 9News Denver. “You can’t wait till you don’t have one. We’ve been working on it and you’re always working on it.”

He continued:

“We feel good about what we have in Drew and his ability over the next couple years to continue to grow and make some strides. Hopefully, he’s that guy for the future.”

Elway’s job could rest on Lock’s future, so it will be interesting to see how his career turns out.