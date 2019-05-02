Look: Cristiano Ronaldo buys most expensive car in world

Juventus superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo lives the life all of us want, but none of us can afford.

Ronaldo dates a supermodel girlfriend, and he made an estimated $130 million in 2018. He’s also ridiculously good-looking, and skilled on the soccer field. As such, it’s safe to say life is pretty great for him.

Not only that, he also just recently bought what is believed to be the most expensive car in the world. Ronaldo is said to have bought a Bugatti La Voiture Noir, which is valued at 11 million euros, or $18.9 million.

Here’s a photo of it.

It will look nice next to these beauties in Ronaldo’s garage.