Look: Kevin Love's beautiful blonde model girlfriend supports him at awards show
By:
|
TSD Staff
May 2, 2019
Kevin Love accepted a huge award this week, and his beautiful blonde model girlfriend, Kate Bock, was right there by his side supporting him.
Love was at Carnegie Hall for the Child Mind Institute’s 2019 Change Maker Awards, and he and Bock weren’t the only celebrities there. Famed actress Goldie Hawn was also there, and she and Love snapped some photos together.
Here are some of the best photos of the red carpet — showing Love, Bock and Hawn.
And here are some more photos of Love and Bock.
