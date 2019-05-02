Phil Mickelson caught sleeping at Quail Hollow Club (Photo)

All the best golfers in the world are currently at Quail Hollow preparing for the Wells Fargo Championship.

And while they’re all skilled, and have been known to dominate on the course on any given day, they each have their own individual methods to prepare for big tournaments.

For Phil Mickelson, preparation apparently entails passing out in front of his locker, right on top of all his stuff. Check out this funny photo of him napping.

Maybe Phil had a bit too much to drink the night before. Or maybe he just needed a powernap.