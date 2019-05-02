Stephen Strasburg becomes fastest player to ever record 1,500 strikeouts

Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg burst onto the scene in 2010, and he made one of the most electric debuts in MLB history.

He struck out 14 batters on that day, which ended up being one of the most amazing environments ever at Nationals Park. Fans were on their feet during nearly the entirety of his outing — we know, because we were there — and it had a playoff intensity.

And now he’s etched his name in the record books.

Strasburg struck out opposing pitcher Dakota Hudson in the fifth inning of Thursday’s game — which was his eighth of the evening — and it was a historic one. That ended up being Strasburg’s 1,500th strikeout of his career, and he was the fastest in MLB history to accomplish that feat.

Hudson strikes out so that’s 1500 strikeouts for Strasburg in 1272.1 IP fastest to Milestone in MLB history (Sale 1290.0 IP) #Nats — Byron Kerr (@masnKerr) May 2, 2019

Stephen Strasburg reached 1,500 strikeouts faster than anyone in MLB history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/koHYH1n8dC — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) May 3, 2019

He also did this.

Stephen Strasburg, 95mph Fastball (foul) and 81mph Curveball (Sword/K), Individual pitches and Overlay. 😮 Hitting is Hard. pic.twitter.com/VI1iHoV1ns — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 3, 2019

Impressive.