Tom Brady teams up with Jimmy Kimmel to prank Matt Damon (Video)

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has good friends in high places, and famed actor Matt Damon learned that lesson the hard way.

Damon and the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host have been engaged in a funny feud, which has entailed them pranking each other in a variety of different ways.

The most recent one involved Kimmel bringing Tom Brady to Damon’s house, with the Patriots quarterback throwing a football through one of the actor’s windows.

There have been a lot of funny stunts during this ongoing prank war, but that particular one takes the cake. It was both clever and funny.