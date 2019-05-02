Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday May 3

7:00am: OneFC: For Honor Prelims (OneFC App)

9:30am: OneFC: For Honor (OneFC App)

9:30am: UAE Warriors: Thompson vs. Suleiman ($9.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: Badou Jack Promotions: Knockout Night Dubai ($19.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: 2019 Last Chance Senior World Team Trials (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: Canelo vs. Jacobs Weigh-Ins (DAZN/Fite.tv)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Beterbiev vs. Kalajdzic Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Valor Fighting Challenge 58 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Invicta Phoenix Rising Series 1 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 65 (AXS)

Saturday May 4

5:00am: Prince Promotions: No Mercy ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00am: 2019 Last Chance Senior World Team Trials (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Joel Tambwe Djeko vs. Ricardo Snijders/Jean Pierre Habimana vs. Mohamed El Marcouchi ($11.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: European Beatdown 6 ($7.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: 2019 Eastern National Championships (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Austrian Fighting Championship 10 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Enfusion Live 84 ($11.20 EnfusionLive.com)

4:00pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 79 (DAZN)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 111 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: Dead Serious MMA 34 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Stand Up Warriors 22 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Golden Boy on DAZN Prelims (DAZN)

7:30pm: Cinco de Mayo Las Mejores Peleas De Box ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy (ESPN+)

9:30pm: Daniel Jacobs vs. Saul Alvarez/Mauricio Herrera vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (DAZN)

10:00pm: Artur Beterbiev vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic/Jerwin Ancajas vs. Ryuichi Funai (ESPN)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday May 5

5:30am: World Lethwei Championship 8 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00am: 2019 Last Chance Senior World Team Trials (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: 2019 Eastern National Championships (FloWrestling)

6:00pm: Fight Card Entertainment: Victory ($16.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Watching a team sweep a team that swept your team has got to be one of the most humiliating feelings as a sports fan. REGARDLESS! A goddamned ton of great fights this weekend.

1. Daniel Jacobs vs. Saul Alvarez/Mauricio Herrera vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.: Best main event of the year, but the undercard sucks a bag of dicks. However, David Lemieux dropping out affirmed that, but their replacements are lacking.

2. UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy: Big Al and Cerrone is a fever dream matchup. The undercard isn’t really stacked, but it’s solid enough. Fired up for Cerrone’s new dead violent zen.

3. Artur Beterbiev vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic/Jerwin Ancajas vs. Ryuichi Funai: Ancajas-Funai is the real main event here, since Beterbiev is fighting an eight-round club-fighter, but it will probably end violently.

4. Invicta Phoenix Rising Series 1: As a mark for tournaments, I love that Invicta is incorporating these one-night tournaments. Don’t love the one-round bouts, but regulations are regulations. Even cooler that we’ll have a new champion after the night.

5. Fight To Win Pro 111: No Stipe 😦 However, a solid double main-event featuring Erberth Santos and some big names.

6. OneFC: For Honor: An uninspired offering from OneFC, who really shot their load on their Sumo Hall show and all of their big guns are still recovering.

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 65: From lovely Vail, Colorado, let’s see who trained for the altitude and who’s going to have their hands on the knees in the second round!

8. World Lethwei Championship 8: Are we in the bare-knuckle boom? Not since turn-of-the-century Irish docks have Americans been this exposed to this level of donnybrook.

9. Enfusion Live 84: Enfusion once again delivers the best kickboxing/muay thai offering of the weekend. Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing is TBD.

10. Max on Boxing: Max’s pick for Canelo and Jacobs? You guessed it, Andre Ward.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 70kg Bout: Abdelnour AliKada (31-7-1) vs. Nordin Ben Moh (85-7) [Enfusion Live 84]

4. Bantamweight Muay Thai Super Series Bout: Andrew Miller vs. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud [OneFC: For Honor]

3. Bantamweight Muay Thai Super Series Bout: Deividas Danyla vs. Kenta Yamada [OneFC: For Honor]

2. Bantamweight Muay Thai Super Series Bout: Tyler Hardcastle vs. Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon [OneFC: For Honor]

1. OneFC Flyweight Muay Thai Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (c) (366-46-9) vs. Jonathan Haggerty (14-1) [OneFC: For Honor]

BOXING

5. Junior Welterweight Bout: Mauricio Herrera (24-8) vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

4. Interim WBA World Super Middleweight Championship: Bilal Akkawy (20-0-1) vs, John Ryder (27-4) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

3. IBF World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Jerwin Ancajas (c) (30-1-2) vs. Ryuichi Funai (31-7) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. IBF World Light Heavyweight Championship: Artur Beterbiev (c) (13-0) vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (24-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

1. WBA Super/WBC/IBF World Middleweight Championships: Daniel Jacobs (c) (35-2) vs. Saul Alvarez (c) (51-1-2) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

MMA

5. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Macy Chiasson (4-0) vs. Sarah Moras (5-4) [UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy]

4. Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (18-7) vs. Elias Theodorou (16-2) [UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy]

3. Featherweight Bout: Cub Swanson (25-10) vs. Shane Burgos (11-1) [UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy]

2. Invicta FC Women’s Strawweight Championship Tournament [Invicta Phoenix Rising Series 1]

1. Lightweight Bout: Al Iaquinta (14-4-1) vs. Donald Cerrone (35-11) [UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 210 Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Goran Reljic vs. John Gutta [Fight To Win Pro 111]

4. 160lb Black Belt Bout: Jeff Curran vs. Steve Kinnison [Fight To Win Pro 111]

3. 195lb Black Belt Bout: Gustavo Batista vs. Matheus Diniz [Fight To Win Pro 111]

2. Fight To Win Black Belt Female Bantamweight Championship: Catherine Perrett vs. Luiza Monteiro [Fight To Win Pro 111]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt Heavyweight Championship: Gutemberg Pereira (c) vs. Erberth Santos [Fight To Win Pro 111]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who took a hellish beating last week attem–OH YEAH, BECAUSE YOU TOTALLY HAD HERMANSSON OVER JACARE, BUDDY! GET AWAY FROM MY CAR AND DRINK MY ASS, PAL!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Jerwin Ancajas vs. Ryuichi Funai

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Artur Beterbiev over Radivoje Kalajdzic

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy

Upset of the Week: Donald Cerrone over Al Iaquinta

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Cub Swanson vs. Shane Burgos