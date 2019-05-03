Gambling And Sports: They Go Hand In Hand

They say humans invented bets right after they invented competition. This intimate relationship has grown stronger over the centuries, it had its ups and downs, and ultimately became the mutually beneficial relationship we all know today. Today, the relationship between gambling and sports could be best described as “symbiotic” – it’s mutually beneficial to both. Except when it’s not – because like all relationships, this one has its upsides and downsides.

Entertainment

Casinos are known to always try to cater to every category of players, from movie and music fans to lovers of cars, nature, myths, and – of course – sports. The gambling outlets listed at GamblingInsider.ca have games that cover pretty much every single category above but their sports games tend to stand out both when it comes to their features and their popularity. Sports-inspired slot machines are among the most beloved titles at online casinos, and sometimes, they are even released in relation to major sporting events – in 2014, for example, most major game developers launched at least one soccer slot machine to honour the FIFA World Cup of that year.

Money

The entire business model of the sports betting industry – worth more than $100 billion a year, and this is just the regulated part – is built on professional sports being what they are. Without them, there would be nothing to bet on, after all. This is why the regulated sports betting industry does its best to keep its operations clean, to play by the rules, and to weed out even the smallest doubt in its fairness.

The sports betting business does not only make money off sports but it also pushes money into sports through sponsorship contracts, among others. Sports, due to their large fan base, following, and most of them are broadcast worldwide, so they are the perfect medium to promote various products and services – sports betting included. It’s a bit like a snake biting its own tail if you think about it. Betting outlets routinely sponsor either individual clubs or entire leagues, getting exposure in exchange for the money they provide.

The dark side

Let’s get to the dark side of the relationship between betting and sports, the one that thrives away from the spotlight. Being sure of the outcome of a match is valuable for those betting large amounts on it – valuable enough for them to make sure the outcome will be the one they want. Match-fixing is a serious problem plaguing even the highest-profile sports leagues in the world. News about corruption at the highest level, bribed players, referees, and officials emerge from time to time, revealing just a fraction of the things going on behind the scenes. The illegal betting market is estimated to have a much higher turnover than the regulated one, especially in areas where regulated betting is not an option.

Match-fixing kills fair play and seriously harms the credibility of sports – and destroys the trust in the legitimate betting industry.