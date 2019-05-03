Kevin Gausman ejected for nearly drilling Jose Urena with 97 mph fastball (Video)

Elephants never forget, and neither do MLB teams, apparently.

Marlins pitcher Jose Urena drilled Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. in a game last summer, and Atlanta never forgot about it.

That was evident by what happened in just the second inning of Friday’s game, which was the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

Braves pitcher Kevin Gausman buzzed Urena in his first trip to the plate, with a 97 mph fastball, that nearly drilled him. Urena had to duck back to avoid getting beamed, as you can see in the video below.

Here's the pitch behind Jose Ureña that got Kevin Gausman ejected. pic.twitter.com/VDXV8GBHQm — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 3, 2019

There was no time for benches to even clear, as Gausman was ejected. It was a short outing for him.