NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

By May 3, 2019

May 2, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts in front of Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) and guard Danny Green (14) after a score in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia (vs Toronto)

33 points, 9-18 FG, 12-13 FT, 3 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 blocks

Embiid finally broke out, and the Sixers are in control.

 

