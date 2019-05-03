Steelers GM Kevin Colbert discusses Ben Roethlisberger's future with team

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains one of the top signal-callers in the league, but at 37 years of age, he’s certainly not getting any younger anytime soon.

Big Ben has already won two Super Bowls, and he sure seems to want to win one more. He has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, and his ability to stand in the pocket, avoid the rush and create big plays downfield has always been one of his best assets.

He was recently signed to a contract extension through the 2021 season, but there’s even a possibility that he could play even longer, according to general manager Kevin Colbert.

“I know (Roethlisberger) doesn’t have an expiration date,” Colbert said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “We just felt that (the extension) was a foreseeable future that we were able to do, and he was agreeable to. But I’m sure that he doesn’t have an expiration date. I know that he’s still very competitive. He still wants to do this at a high level.”

He continued:

“What (Roethlisberger) wants is more Super Bowls. And he wants to continue to try to win, and we’re gonna support that. And that was a big part of why we were willing to do what we did, and now it’s our job to help him help us get there.”

Interesting.