UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: May 3/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 688 2 3 13 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 511 3 2 2 Jon Jones Light Heavyweight 481 4 5 11 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 446 5 6 6 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 438 6 7 4 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight/Flyweight 421.5 7 4 5 Max Holloway Featherweight 421 8 8 10 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 404 9 9 7 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 370.5 10 10 Colby Covington Welterweight 366 11 11 12 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 344.5 12 17 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 343.5 13 12 14 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 338 14 13 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 321 15 14 Chris Weidman Middleweight 317 15 35 8 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 317 17 15 Cain Velasquez Heavyweight 312 18 17 Brian Ortega Featherweight 297 19 19 Luke Rockhold Light Heavyweight 295 20 20 Jose Aldo Featherweight 279 21 21 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 278.5 22 22 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 271 23 23 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 267.5 24 24 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 264 24 15 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 264 26 25 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 263 27 26 Leon Edwards Welterweight 259 28 27 Yoel Romero Middleweight 255 29 28 Kevin Lee Welterweight 242.5 30 30 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 232 31 31 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 223.5 32 32 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 214 33 34 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 210.5 34 36 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 206 35 29 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 200 36 43 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 199.5 37 41 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 198.5 37 38 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 198.5 39 38 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 195.5 40 39 15 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 193 40 39 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 193 42 33 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 191 43 42 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 188 44 85 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 184 45 67 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 180.5 45 44 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 180.5 47 45 Dan Hooker Lightweight 178 47 48 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Flyweight 178 49 47 Darren Till Welterweight 176 50 48 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 173 51 49 James Vick Lightweight 171 52 50 Chad Mendes Featherweight 169.5 53 51 Paul Felder Lightweight 169 54 53 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 165.5 54 53 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 165.5 56 56 Vicente Luque Welterweight 163.5 57 121 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 163 58 57 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 162.5 59 78 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 158 60 59 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 157.5 61 58 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 155 62 59 Derek Brunson Middleweight 154 63 61 Brad Tavares Middleweight 153.5 64 63 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 150 64 63 Demian Maia Welterweight 150 66 63 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 148 67 68 Niko Price Welterweight 147 68 69 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 144 68 69 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 144 70 52 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 143.5 71 71 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Lightweight 142 72 72 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 139 73 74 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 138 73 55 John Lineker Bantamweight 138 75 75 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 137.5 76 76 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 137 77 77 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 136.5 77 100 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 136.5 79 66 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 136 80 79 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 135 81 80 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 134 82 82 Claudio Silva Welterweight 133 82 82 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 133 84 84 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 132.5 85 62 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 128 85 85 Sean Strickland Welterweight 128 87 87 Rob Font Bantamweight 126 88 88 Nik Lentz Lightweight 125.5 89 89 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 125 89 116 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 125 91 90 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 124 92 91 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 122 93 92 Paulo Costa Middleweight 120.5 94 93 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 120 95 94 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 117.5 96 95 Darren Elkins Featherweight 117 97 72 Edson Barboza Lightweight 116.5 98 149 Mike Perry Welterweight 114.5 99 96 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 113.5 99 96 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 113.5 101 98 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 112.5 101 98 Petr Yan Bantamweight 112.5 103 102 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 111 104 81 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 110.5 105 104 David Teymur Lightweight 110 105 104 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 110 105 110 Josh Emmett Featherweight 110 108 142 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 109.5 109 100 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 109 109 107 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 109 111 121 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 108 112 109 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 107.5 113 114 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 107 114 111 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 104.5 115 104 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 104 116 112 Neil Magny Welterweight 103.5 117 113 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 103 118 114 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 102 118 116 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 102 120 116 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 101 120 116 Andre Fili Featherweight 101 120 127 Renato Moicano Featherweight 101 123 120 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 100.5 124 185 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 99 124 107 Uriah Hall Middleweight 99 126 124 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 97.5 127 121 David Branch Middleweight 97 127 125 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 97 127 102 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 97 127 125 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 97 131 127 Dan Kelly Middleweight 96 131 127 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 96 131 127 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 96 134 131 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 95.5 135 132 Davi Ramos Lightweight 95 136 134 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 94 137 135 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 93 137 135 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 93 139 137 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 92 140 212 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 91.5 141 138 James Krause Welterweight 91 142 140 Jake Matthews Welterweight 90.5 143 141 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 89.5 144 142 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 89 145 144 Anderson Silva Middleweight 88 145 144 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 88 145 144 Ryan Hall Lightweight 88 148 NR Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 86 148 144 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 86 150 148 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 85.5 151 149 Ismail Naurdiev Welterweight 85 152 151 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 84.5 153 132 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 84 154 152 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 81 155 138 Chas Skelly Featherweight 80.5 156 184 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 80 157 156 Alex Garcia Welterweight 78.5 158 157 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 78 159 160 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 77.5 160 224 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77 160 161 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 77 162 163 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 76.5 163 164 Alex Morono Welterweight 76 163 164 Clay Guida Lightweight 76 163 155 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 76 166 167 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 166 167 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 75.5 168 169 Ben Askren Welterweight 75 169 169 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 74.5 170 172 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 73.5 179 172 Mickey Gall Welterweight 73.5 172 174 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 73 172 174 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Strawweight 73 174 177 Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 72.5 175 171 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 72 176 180 Michael Johnson Featherweight 71.5 176 181 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 71.5 178 205 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 71 178 230 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 71 178 163 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 181 153 Alan Jouban Welterweight 69.5 182 185 Carlos Condit Welterweight 69 183 182 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 68.5 183 187 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 68.5 185 157 Curtis Millender Welterweight 67.5 185 325 Dwight Grant Welterweight 67.5 185 188 Jordan Mein Welterweight 67.5 188 189 Matt Schnell Bantamweight 67 189 190 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 66.5 189 190 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 66.5 191 193 Warlley Alves Welterweight 66 192 255 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 65 193 196 Dan Ige Featherweight 64.5 194 197 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 64 195 321 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 62.5 195 191 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 62.5 197 201 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 62 198 203 Arnold Allen Featherweight 61 198 203 Randy Brown Welterweight 61 200 190 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 60.5 201 206 Myles Jury Featherweight 59.5 201 206 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 59.5 203 208 Geoff Neal Welterweight 59 203 193 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 59 203 208 John Moraga Flyweight 59 203 208 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 59 203 183 Ray Borg Bantamweight 59 203 208 Stevie Ray Lightweight 59 209 199 Jim Miller Lightweight 58.5 209 212 Walt Harris Heavyweight 58.5 211 206 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 58 211 214 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 58 213 216 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 57.5 214 217 Alan Patrick Lightweight 57 214 195 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 57 214 217 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 57 214 217 Li Jingliang Welterweight 57 218 222 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 56 219 217 John Makdessi Lightweight 55.5 219 224 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 55.5 221 221 Desmond Green Lightweight 55 222 226 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 54.5 222 226 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 54.5 224 230 Lando Vannata Lightweight 53 225 248 Alex Perez Bantamweight 52.5 225 231 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 52.5 227 233 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 52 227 231 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 52 227 233 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 52 227 233 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 52 231 201 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 51.5 232 233 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 51 232 236 Zak Cummings Middleweight 51 234 238 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 50.5 234 238 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 50.5 236 241 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 50 236 239 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 50 236 241 Khalild Murtazaliev Middleweight 50 236 241 Lyman Good Welterweight 50 240 238 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 49.5 241 246 Chad Laprise Welterweight 49 241 246 Danny Roberts Welterweight 49 241 403 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 49 244 248 Ben Saunders Welterweight 48.5 244 248 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 48.5 246 251 Devonte Smith Lightweight 48 246 226 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 48 246 365 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 48 249 224 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 47.5 249 252 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 47.5 249 252 Song Yadong Bantamweight 47.5 252 254 Darren Stewart Middleweight 47 253 222 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 46.5 253 NR Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 46.5 255 257 Jon Tuck Lightweight 45.5 255 257 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 45.5 257 241 Bobby Moffett Featherweight 45 257 259 Markus Perez Middleweight 45 259 260 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 44.5 259 260 Polo Reyes Lightweight 44.5 259 260 Zak Ottow Welterweight 44.5 262 263 Tim Means Welterweight 44 263 264 Drew Dober Lightweight 43.5 264 265 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 43 264 265 Weili Zhang Women’s Strawweight 43 266 263 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 42.5 266 267 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 42.5 266 267 Song Kenan Welterweight 42.5 269 270 John Dodson Bantamweight 42 269 270 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 42 271 229 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 41 272 268 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 40 272 272 Mike Grundy Featherweight 40 274 256 Wilson Reis Flyweight 37.5 275 276 Rick Glenn Featherweight 37 276 277 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 36.5 276 277 Shane Burgos Featherweight 36.5 278 279 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 36 279 280 Alex Caceres Featherweight 35.5 280 275 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 35 280 281 Hector Lombard Middleweight 35 282 283 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 34.5 283 284 Jack Marshman Middleweight 33.5 283 281 Justin Willis Heavyweight 33.5 285 285 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 33 286 286 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 32.5 286 286 Cub Swanson Featherweight 32.5 286 274 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 32.5 286 286 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 32.5 286 292 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 32.5 286 293 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 32.5 292 290 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 32 292 300 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 32 292 290 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 32 295 293 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 31.5 296 295 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 31 297 298 Bobby Green Lightweight 30.5 297 298 Thiago Alves Welterweight 30.5 299 300 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 30 299 300 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 299 469 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 30 299 343 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 30 299 297 Wu Yanan Women’s Flyweight 30 304 304 Alex White Lightweight 29.5 304 304 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 29.5 304 304 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 29.5 307 317 Kevin Holland Middleweight 29 307 310 Max Griffin Welterweight 29 307 308 Renan Barao Bantamweight 29 307 308 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 29 311 458 Brandon Davis Bantamweight 28.5 312 310 Dong Hyun Ma Lightweight 28 313 312 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 27.5 313 312 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 27.5 313 317 Shane Young Featherweight 27.5 316 315 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 27 316 314 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 27 318 317 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 26.5 318 317 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5 318 317 Danny Henry Featherweight 26.5 318 325 Julio Arce Featherweight 26.5 318 348 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 26.5 323 322 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 26 323 322 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 26 325 292 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 25.5 325 290 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 25.5 327 325 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 25 327 325 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 25 327 325 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 25 327 325 Don Madge Lightweight 25 327 325 Juan Espino Heavyweight 25 327 474 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 25 327 342 Luis Pena Featherweight 25 327 321 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 25 327 325 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 25 327 NR Takashi Sato Welterweight 25 337 338 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 24.5 337 306 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 24.5 337 338 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 24.5 337 312 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 24.5 337 338 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 24.5 342 348 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 24 343 343 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 23.5 344 344 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweight 23 344 344 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 23 346 348 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 22.5 346 348 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 22.5 346 348 Devin Powell Lightweight 22.5 346 348 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 346 325 Jalin Turner Lightweight 22.5 346 348 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 22.5 346 365 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 353 325 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 22 353 359 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 22 353 359 Jordan Rinaldi Featherweight 22 353 359 Karl Roberson Light Heavyweight 22 353 358 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 22 358 363 Jared Gordon Lightweight 21.5 359 364 Junior Albini Heavyweight 21 360 339 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20.5 361 NR Casey Kenney Bantamweight 20 361 382 Charles Byrd Middleweight 20 361 365 Joseph Morales Flyweight 20 361 365 Kron Gracie Featherweight 20 361 365 Martin Bravo Featherweight 20 361 365 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 20 361 365 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 20 361 364 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 20 369 379 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 19 370 374 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 18.5 370 344 Court McGee Welterweight 18.5 370 374 Gray Maynard Lightweight 18.5 373 377 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 18 374 365 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 17.5 375 379 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 376 381 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 377 382 Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 16 377 382 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16 377 400 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 16 380 390 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 15 380 385 Henry Briones Bantamweight 15 382 428 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 14.5 382 428 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 14.5 382 386 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 14.5 383 386 Mike Trizano Lightweight 14.5 383 386 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 14.5 387 390 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 14 387 390 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 14 387 390 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 14 387 390 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 14 387 403 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 14 387 390 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 14 393 394 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 12.5 393 397 Nick Hein Lightweight 12.5 395 399 Christos Giagos Lightweight 12 396 393 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 11.5 396 403 Trevor Smith Middleweight 11.5 398 403 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 10 398 403 Juan Adams Heavyweight 10 398 403 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 10 398 403 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 10 398 474 Sergey Pavlovich Heavyweight 10 403 424 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 9.5 403 411 Brad Katona Bantamweight 9.5 403 411 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 9.5 403 411 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 9.5 403 411 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 9.5 403 411 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 9.5 403 411 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 9.5 403 NR Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 411 399 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 9 411 419 Arjan Singh Bhullar Heavyweight 9 413 423 Nad Narimani Featherweight 8.5 413 411 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 8.5 415 424 Emil Meek Welterweight 8 415 419 Eric Shelton Flyweight 8 415 432 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 8 415 415 Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 8 415 424 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 8 415 424 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 8 421 427 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 7 422 428 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 422 428 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 5 422 428 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 5 422 428 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 5 422 474 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 5 422 428 Geraldo de Freitas Featherweight 5 422 428 Grant Dawson Featherweight 5 422 474 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 5 422 428 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 5 422 428 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 5 422 NR Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 5 422 428 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 5 422 428 Leah Letson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 422 474 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 5 422 474 Matt Frevola Lightweight 5 422 428 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 5 422 428 Mike Jackson Welterweight 5 422 469 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 5 422 NR Movsar Evloev Featherweight 5 422 428 Rashad Coulter Light Heavyweight 5 422 428 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 5 422 428 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 5 422 428 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 5 422 428 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 446 450 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4.5 446 450 Austin Arnett Featherweight 4.5 446 450 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 4.5 446 450 Felipe Silva Lightweight 4.5 446 428 Jesus Pinedo Lightweight 4.5 446 450 John Gunther Lightweight 4.5 446 NR Nadia Kassem Women’s Flyweight 4.5 446 458 Steven Peterson Featherweight 4.5 454 458 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 4 454 458 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 4 454 458 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4 454 458 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4 454 458 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4 454 458 Frank Camacho Welterweight 4 454 458 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4 454 450 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweight 4 454 458 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 4 454 458 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 4 454 458 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4 465 469 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5 465 469 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 3.5 465 469 Joby Sanchez Bantamweight 3.5 465 469 Julian Erosa Featherweight 3.5 469 474 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 469 NR Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 469 NR Alex da Silva Coelho Lightweight 0 469 474 Alex Gorgees Lightweight 0 469 474 Allan Zuniga Lightweight 0 469 474 Anderson dos Santos Featherweight 0 469 474 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 0 469 469 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 0 469 NR Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 0 469 474 B.J. Penn Lightweight 0 469 474 Bevon Lewis Middleweight 0 469 NR Boston Salmon Bantamweight 0 469 474 Callan Porter Lightweight 0 469 474 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 469 474 CM Punk Welterweight 0 469 474 Dan Moret Lightweight 0 469 474 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 0 469 474 David Zawada Welterweight 0 469 NR Dmitry Smolyakov Heavyweight 0 469 474 Elias Garcia Flyweight 0 469 NR Eric Wisely Lightweight 0 469 474 Felipe Colares Featherweight 0 469 474 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0 469 474 Hu Yaozong Light Heavyweight 0 469 474 Jay Cucciniello Featherweight 0 469 474 Jeff Hughes Heavyweight 0 469 474 Jin Soo Son Bantamweight 0 469 474 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 469 474 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 0 469 474 John Phillips Middleweight 0 469 474 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 0 469 474 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 469 469 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 469 474 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 0 469 474 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 0 469 474 Kurt Holobaugh Featherweight 0 469 474 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 0 469 474 Kyle Stewart Welterweight 0 469 474 Luigi Vendramini Welterweight 0 469 474 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 469 474 Marcos Mariano Lightweight 0 469 474 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 0 469 474 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 469 474 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 469 474 Matt Sayles Featherweight 0 469 469 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweight 0 469 474 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 469 NR Mike Davis Lightweight 0 469 474 Mike Santiago Featherweight 0 469 474 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 469 474 Panny Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 469 469 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 469 NR Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 0 469 NR Randy Costa Bantamweight 0 469 474 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 0 469 474 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 469 NR Ryan MacDonald Bantamweight 0 469 NR Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 0 469 474 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 469 474 Sarah Frota Women’s Strawweight 0 469 NR Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 0 469 474 Su Mudaerji Bantamweight 0 469 474 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 469 469 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 0 469 474 Te Edwards Lightweight 0 469 474 Thiago Moises Lightweight 0 469 NR Thomas Gifford Lightweight 0 469 474 Tim Williams Middleweight 0 469 474 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 469 474 Tyler Diamond Featherweight 0 469 469 Veronica Macedo Women’s Flyweight 0 469 474 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 469 474 Vince Morales Bantamweight 0 469 474 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 469 NR Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 0 469 474 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0 469 NR Zelim Imadaev Welterweight 0

