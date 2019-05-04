How To Watch Hawaii vs Long Beach State Live Stream Online - 2019 NCAA Volleyball Championship Game

Long Beach State will host Hawaii on Thursday in the Big West Conference action. Long Beach State is with 8-15 in this year and a 2-5 in the conference. Hawaii comes in at a 13-8 and a 4-3 in the Big West. But Hawaii is coming off a bad loss at home to UC-Santa Barbara to fall two games behind conference leader UC-Irvine. Long Beach State is coming off a loss to UC-Irvine, but they almost pulled off the upset, so that should give them some positive momentum heading into this game.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are 13-8 on the year and 4-3 in the conference, but they had a golden opportunity to make a move last Sunday and came up empty. As a team, Hawaii averages at least 72 points a single game with a 45 percent shooting from the floor and about 34 percent shooting from three. The Long Beach State 49ers are 8-15 on the year and 2-5 in the conference. But they are coming off one of their best games of the season, despite the fact that it was a losing effort.

Hawaii vs Long Beach State Live Streaming NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship Game Free Channels

Watching the Hawaii Vs. Long Beach State match from anywhere will not be much of a trouble as there are so many channels where you can watch it on.

Also, live streaming will be the thing, where viewers can assemble in large numbers to watch the Game. A number of live streaming platforms will have broadcasting rights of the game and will stream the game live for the viewers. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Long Beach State 49Ers starts on 15.3.2019. at 03:30 UTC time at Honda Center stadium, Anaheim, USA in NCAA Men – USA.

1. ESPN: – Official Channel

One of the best options to watch Hawaii Vs. Long beach state match is ESPN. It is the official channel. ESPN is a worldwide leader in sports entertainment.

There is a host of other sports content to watch on ESPN like the NBA, F1, Tennis to name a few.

2. Sling TV

Sling TV is an amazing choice to watch Hawaii Vs. Long beach state. The Sling Orange channel pack provides ESPN and ESPN2. It also gives a free seven-day trial test for the quality of the stream with.

You can then watch the live action by streaming on your computer through the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet, or streaming device with the Sling TV app.

3. DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now is another choice to watch Hawaii Vs. Long beach state. The streaming service owned by AT&T allows you to test the streaming quality for seven days which is free. It offers basic service that includes CBS and all the major cable networks, like the TBS, TNT, and Tru TV.

The Subscription will cost $40 per month. But from the next month, there will be a rise in the monthly price.

4. PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is also a great choice to watch Hawaii Vs. Long beach state. It has a 14-day trial period, which is the longest in the market. This is a lot of time to watch and review the channel for the maximum.

Not only on the PlayStation gaming console, but it can also be accessed on all the major platforms. If you choose to subscribe, the package starts at $45 per month. Die-hard sports fans can choose either the Core plan costing $50 or the Elite plan which costs $60.

5. Reddit

If you live outside the US and want to watch this doozy of a game, then Reddit is at your rescue. This is not a channel, but you will find a host of links that will be posted by other users. Just pick the best link to watch the Hawaii Vs. Long beach state NCAA match.