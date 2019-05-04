Look: Baker Mayfield steals show at Kentucky Derby with pink suit

All the stars were out at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, many of them donning some pretty unique hats.

Tom Brady, for one, had a pretty sweet custom hat, with “6x” etched on the side — a nod to the number of Super Bowl rings he has.

Just a couple Michigan Men enjoying the @KentuckyDerby @TwinSpires Oh and thanks to @TomBrady for letting me try on the custom 6x Super Bowl hat. Fits perfect by the way. pic.twitter.com/z7MsN5q3P7 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2019

He wasn’t the only NFL quarterback in attendance. Baker Mayfield was there as well, rocking an awesome pink suit. Check out some of the photos, with Mayfield swagging all over the place in a suit that was perfect for spring.

Nice meeting you @bakermayfield thanks for the pic! Screw @TheHerd go browns dawg pound for life woof woof pic.twitter.com/J3KwCqwlKK — Mike Rouse (@rouse005) May 4, 2019

Brady even invited Mayfield to jump in one of the group photos he was in.