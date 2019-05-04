Look: Baker Mayfield steals show at Kentucky Derby with pink suit

All the stars were out at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, many of them donning some pretty unique hats.
Tom Brady, for one, had a pretty sweet custom hat, with “6x” etched on the side — a nod to the number of Super Bowl rings he has.
He wasn’t the only NFL quarterback in attendance. Baker Mayfield was there as well, rocking an awesome pink suit. Check out some of the photos, with Mayfield swagging all over the place in a suit that was perfect for spring.
Brady even invited Mayfield to jump in one of the group photos he was in.
