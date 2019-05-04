Look: Photo of James Harden's red eye in Game 3 shows it hasn't healed yet

Rockets fans held their breath when superstar James Harden was hit in the eye during Game 2 of the team’s second-round playoff series against the Warriors.

Harden had drove the lane and attempted a close-range shot — which he missed. But he fought for his own rebound, and that’s when he got poked right in the eye. It wasn’t a dirty play by any means, as the act didn’t appear to be intentional, but it still forced Harden to leave the game, only to return late in the second quarter.

Still, he was clearly fazed, saying he had blurry vision. And the photos backed that up, showing how red his eye was. Head coach Mike D’Antoni even said that it was bleeding.

The Rockets have had a few days off, but Harden’s eye clearly still has not healed. Check out the photos showing how it looked in Saturday’s Game 3.

James Harden’s eye, still effed up. pic.twitter.com/Gml5c3mqUA — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) May 5, 2019

Update on James Harden’s eyes before Game 3. 👀 📸: @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/2fuqMsYz3M — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 5, 2019

Ouch.